Posted by on February 1, 2018.

Emory professor to discuss midterm elections Feb. 22 in Sandy Springs

An Emory University political science professor will discuss the upcoming midterm elections and Georgia politics at a Feb. 22 Sandy Springs event.

Professor Alan Abramowitz.

Alan Abramowitz’s appearance is part of the “TE Talks” public lecture series at Temple Emanu-El. He will speak on the topic, “Voting in a Polarized Era: The Outlook for the 2018 Midterm Elections,” as well as answering audience questions.

“Midterm elections” refers to elections that happen halfway through a U.S. president’s four-year term, especially U.S. Congressional elections, where the opposition party typically makes gains.

The discussion is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30-9 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 1580 Spalding Drive. Admission is free, but RSVPs are required. For more information, see Temple Emanu-El’s website here.

