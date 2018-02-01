Sandy Springs Library renovation plan to be revealed Feb. 7

Plans for the Sandy Springs Branch Library’s first renovation in 30 years will be unveiled for final public input at a Feb. 7 community meeting.

A previous community input meeting was held last June at the library, located at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E. Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System officials promised a more flexible and modern space, but the building will not get any additions, they said. Built in 1973, the library was last renovated in 1988.

At that previous meeting, officials repeatedly refused to reveal the Sandy Springs branch’s specific renovation budget. The amount is $2,899,686, but may be amended based on the final renovation designs, Fulton County officials later said in response to a Reporter Newspapers Open Records request.

The meeting timeline is a few months later than originally announced. Officials previously said they expect construction sometime in the first quarter of this year and a library closure lasting five to six months. An updated timeline is expected at the Feb. 7 meeting.

The Feb. 7 meeting will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library. For more information, see the library system website here.