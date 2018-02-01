Sandy Springs to mark Arbor Day with tree planting, giveaway

Sandy Springs will mark Arbor Day with a Feb. 23 tree-planting and sapling giveaway.

In a ceremony starting at 11 a.m., the city will plant an oak tree to join existing ones at the intersection of Abernathy and Wright roads. Attendees will be given saplings of willow oak and dogwood trees.

Arbor Day, an unofficial tree-planting holiday, is celebrated nationally in April. But in Georgia, it is observed in February to match the local planting season.

The ceremony is part of Sandy Springs’ “Tree City USA” status, a designation given by the Arbor Day Foundation to cities that fulfill certain commitments of urban forestry practices and tree-plantings. The city has held the designation for 10 years.

For more information, see sandyspringsga.gov.