‘Welcoming Brookhaven Film Night’ about immigrant experience set for Feb. 8

The city of Brookhaven will be screening “Underwater Dreams” on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Latin American Association, 2750 Buford Highway. “Underwater Dreams” is a film about an immigrant high school robotics team competing against such schools as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The “Welcoming Brookhaven Film Night” is the city’s first event as a Welcoming City, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that connects nonprofits and local governments. As a Welcoming City, Brookhaven said it wants to recognize the city’s immigrant population, especially the businesses and residents living on Buford Highway.

“By becoming a ‘Welcoming City’ we bolstered our commitment to foster engagement with all residents as well as newcomers to our great city of Brookhaven,” Councilmember Joe Gebbia said in a press release.

“In doing so we are better able to celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage that has made Buford Highway the ‘International Headquarters of the south,” Gebbia said. “By highlighting the immigrant experiences of high school students competing in a national robotics contest, this film is inspiring and I’m sure adults, kids, immigrants, non-immigrants, visitors and residents alike will enjoy it.”

After the screening, Councilmember Gebbia will lead residents and visitors in discussion about the benefits of having a diverse community.

The event has limited seating for attendees so visitors are encouraged to arrive early. The event is free and open to the public.