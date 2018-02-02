Brookhaven Police arrest suspect in child rape; search on for second suspect

Brookhaven Police arrested a suspect in a child rape case and are searching for a second suspect described as “a danger to the public.”

Kevin Walker, 46, has been arrested and charged in the alleged Jan. 29 kidnapping and rape of a 12-year-old boy at an apartment complex at 2700 Buford Highway. A second suspect, Kevin Armstrong, is being sought by Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force.

“Armstrong is considered a danger to the public, and detectives fear that he may repeat this offense if not captured. He has an extensive criminal history and should not be approached by anyone other than law enforcement,” Brookhaven Major Brandon Gurley said in a press release.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 29, Brookhaven Police officers and detectives went to the apartment complex at 2700 Buford Highway after receiving a call about a sexual assault on a juvenile.

“Detectives believe that the juvenile was approached from behind, grabbed and dragged into a nearby apartment,” Gurley said. “Once inside, detectives believed that the child was held against his will and raped by the two men.”

Walker was quickly identified and arrested by Brookhaven detectives. He has been charged with the following:

• Possession of methamphetamine

• Aggravated sodomy

• Aggravated sexual battery

• Reckless conduct – HIV infected person

• Kidnapping

• Aggravated child molestation

• Enticing a child for indecent purposes

• Cruelty to children, first degree

Armstrong is wanted for aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

He is described as follows:

• Black male

• 38 years old

• 5-feet-11 inches, 160 pounds

• Black hair, brown eyes

Anyone with any information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta online at crimestoppersatlanta.org or by phone at 404-577-8477.