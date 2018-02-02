City Springs seeks donor for concert grand piano

As the City Springs Performing Arts Center nears opening later this year, it’s still missing one small but key piece: a concert grand piano.

For a donor willing to pony up an estimated $130,000 to $140,000 for the instrument, PAC General Manager Michael Enoch has a special offer — a trip to the Steinway & Sons piano factory in New York City to pick out the instrument where it will be custom-built.

“It’s a great opportunity for music lovers,” says Enoch, who has his eye on Steinway’s acclaimed Model D piano.

The concert grand piano would be for performances in the main Byers Theatre. City Springs also will acquire two other, smaller pianos, one for rehearsals and one for smaller performances that may also be automated to act as a player piano in the lobby.

City Springs is Sandy Springs’ new arts-oriented civic center, also including a new City Hall, a park, apartments and retail space. It is under construction on Roswell Road at Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway.

For more donation information, see citysprings.com/foundation.