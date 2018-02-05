Marist principal named auxiliary bishop for Archdiocese of Atlanta

Pope Francis has named Marist School Principal Father Joel Konzen the new auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, the school announced.

Konzen, who was set to become president of the Brookhaven school July 1, will end his 28-year tenure with school on April 3 when he is planned to be ordained to the position, according to a press release.

“My years at Marist School have been a real gift,” he said in the release.

The appointment also caused the school to shuffle some leadership positions. Since Konzen was planned to become president of the school, the acting president, Father William Rowland, will now remain in that position. Vice Principal and Academic Dean Kevin Mullally, who was set to succeed Konzen as principal on July 1, will step into the role early, becoming principal effective immediately, the release said.

“The loss of Father Konzen from Marist School is an indisputable gain for the people of the Archdiocese of Atlanta,” Rowland said in the release. “He will be greatly missed at Marist School, but we look forward to his visits back to campus to celebrate Mass for our students and community in his new role as bishop.”

The Archdiocese of Atlanta encompasses 21,445 square miles in 69 counties in north and central Georgia with 1.2 million Catholics, according to the release. Its head church is the Cathedral of Christ the King in Buckhead.

“I am deeply grateful to His Holiness for this appointment of such an excellent priest, who is well known and highly respected by the people of the Archdiocese of Atlanta,” Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory said in an archdiocese press release. “I thank the Marist community for preparing such an excellent servant of the Lord.”