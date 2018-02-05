Second suspect arrested, charged in Brookhaven child kidnapping, rape

The second suspect in the rape of a 12-year-old Brookhaven boy has been arrested and faces several charges, according to the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office.

Kelvin Armstrong, 38, of Atlanta was arrested Monday, Feb. 5. He is charged with aggravated assault child molestation, aggravated sodomy and first degree cruelty to a child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Mr. Armstrong’s arrest followed an intense investigation over the weekend that led the DeKalb Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit to locations in Atlanta,” Cynthia Williams, spokesperson for the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office, said in a press release.

Brookhaven Police described Armstrong as a “danger to the public.”

Armstrong was taken into custody without incident and transported to Brookhaven Criminal Investigation Division, after which he will be housed in the DeKalb County Jail, according to Williams.

Armstrong is accused of kidnapping and raping the boy on Jan. 29. Another suspect, Kevin Walker, 46, was arrested Feb. 2 by Brookhaven Police and charged in the alleged kidnapping and rape of the boy at an apartment complex at 2700 Buford Highway.

Armstrong is accused of having participated in the taking the boy at a Buford Highway apartment complex, and raping and sodomizing the child over a period of several hours, according to the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 29, Brookhaven Police officers and detectives went to the apartment complex at 2700 Buford Highway after receiving a call about a sexual assault on a juvenile.

“Detectives believe that the juvenile was approached from behind, grabbed and dragged into a nearby apartment,” Brookhaven Major Brandon Gurley said. “Once inside, detectives believed that the child was held against his will and raped by the two men.”

Walker is charged with:

• Possession of methamphetamine

• Aggravated sodomy

• Aggravated sexual battery

• Reckless conduct – HIV infected person

• Kidnapping

• Aggravated child molestation

• Enticing a child for indecent purposes

• Cruelty to children, first degree