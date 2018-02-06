Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on February 6, 2018.

Brookhaven Daddy Daughter Valentine’s Dance set for Feb. 10

Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Daddy Daughter Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lynwood Park Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road.

“This wonderful Brookhaven tradition is a chance for fathers and daughters to spend a fun, memorable evening together, with great keepsakes to take home,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden said.

Participants will have a chance to have their photos taken, a DJ will play hit songs and requests, and refreshments and giveaways will be included.

The event costs $25 per family and is for girls ages 5 to 15. To register, call 404-637-0512 or visit brookhavenga.gov.

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*