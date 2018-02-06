Brookhaven Daddy Daughter Valentine’s Dance set for Feb. 10

Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Daddy Daughter Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lynwood Park Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road.

“This wonderful Brookhaven tradition is a chance for fathers and daughters to spend a fun, memorable evening together, with great keepsakes to take home,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden said.

Participants will have a chance to have their photos taken, a DJ will play hit songs and requests, and refreshments and giveaways will be included.

The event costs $25 per family and is for girls ages 5 to 15. To register, call 404-637-0512 or visit brookhavenga.gov.