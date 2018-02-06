Brookhaven Police blotter, Jan. 21-28

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 21 through Jan. 28. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
4100 block of Brawley Drive — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, items were stolen from a car.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, a forced entry to a non-residence was reported.
1000 block of Wimberly Road — On Jan. 21, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 21, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.
3400 block of Buford-Highway — On Jan. 21, at night, a theft was reported.
4000 block of East Brookhaven Drive — On Jan. 22, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 22, in the evening, a forced entry to a non-residence was reported.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 22, at night, items were stolen from a car.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 22, at night, items were stolen from a car.
2000 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Jan. 23, in the morning, a forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.
2600 block of Osborne Road — On Jan. 24, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 24, in the evening, items were stolen from two cars.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 25, in the evening, a theft was reported.
Assault
3700 block of Watkins Place — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 21, at noon, a simple battery incident was reported.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 24, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.
1900 block of Mannville Drive — On Jan. 24, in the early morning, an aggravated assault was reported.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 25, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.
Arrests
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 21, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.
2500 block of Appalachee Drive — On Jan. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to maintain his lane.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
1100 block of Standard Drive — On Jan. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 25, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of public indecency. A few hours later, she was arrested again and accused of disorderly conduct on North Druid Hills Road.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 26, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of after-hours sales at a private club.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.
2000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of not following tail light requirements.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of jaywalking.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
400 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.
Other Incidents
4100 block of Regency Park Court — On Jan. 21, at midnight, a fraud impersonation call was reported.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 21, a weapon was illegally fired.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, a person was reported injured.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 21, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.
1000 block of Devine Circle — On Jan. 24, at night, terroristic threats were reported.