Brookhaven Police blotter, Jan. 21-28

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 21 through Jan. 28. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

4100 block of Brawley Drive — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, items were stolen from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, a forced entry to a non-residence was reported.

1000 block of Wimberly Road — On Jan. 21, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 21, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3400 block of Buford-Highway — On Jan. 21, at night, a theft was reported.

4000 block of East Brookhaven Drive — On Jan. 22, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 22, in the evening, a forced entry to a non-residence was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 22, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 22, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2000 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Jan. 23, in the morning, a forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.

2600 block of Osborne Road — On Jan. 24, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 24, in the evening, items were stolen from two cars.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 25, in the evening, a theft was reported.

Assault

3700 block of Watkins Place — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 21, at noon, a simple battery incident was reported.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 24, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

1900 block of Mannville Drive — On Jan. 24, in the early morning, an aggravated assault was reported.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 25, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

Arrests

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 21, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.

2500 block of Appalachee Drive — On Jan. 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to maintain his lane.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

1100 block of Standard Drive — On Jan. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 25, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of public indecency. A few hours later, she was arrested again and accused of disorderly conduct on North Druid Hills Road.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 26, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving uninsured.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of after-hours sales at a private club.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

2000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of not following tail light requirements.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of jaywalking.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

400 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

Other Incidents

4100 block of Regency Park Court — On Jan. 21, at midnight, a fraud impersonation call was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 21, a weapon was illegally fired.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, a person was reported injured.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 21, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

1000 block of Devine Circle — On Jan. 24, at night, terroristic threats were reported.