Buckhead police blotter, Jan. 7-20

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Jan. 7 through Jan. 20 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

3300 block of Stratford Road — Jan. 9

1200 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 16

Lavista Road and Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 19

Roxboro Road and Lenox Park Boulevard — Jan. 20

Burglary

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Jan. 8

1800 block of Hollywood Road — Jan. 8

3100 block of Alexander Circle — Jan. 9

400 block of West Paces Ferry — Jan. 9

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Jan. 11

1900 block of Kilburn Drive — Jan. 12

3200 block of Roxboro Road — Jan. 13

3200 block of Northside Parkway — Jan. 15

1900 block of La Dawn Lane — Jan. 15

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 15

3400 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 16

1100 block of Huff Road — Jan. 18

2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 18

1000 block of Lindbergh Road — Jan. 18

2900 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 19

Robbery

3300 block of Stratford Road — Jan. 11

2400 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 17

4000 block of Roswell Road — Jan. 19

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 19

Larceny

Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, there were 64 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 36 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, there were 48 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 40 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 14 reported incidents of auto theft between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13. There were 11 reported incidents of auto theft between Jan. 14 and 20.