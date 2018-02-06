Buckhead police blotter, Jan. 7-20

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Jan. 7 through Jan. 20 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
3300 block of Stratford Road — Jan. 9
1200 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 16
Lavista Road and Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 19
Roxboro Road and Lenox Park Boulevard — Jan. 20
Burglary
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Jan. 8
1800 block of Hollywood Road — Jan. 8
3100 block of Alexander Circle — Jan. 9
400 block of West Paces Ferry — Jan. 9
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Jan. 11
1900 block of Kilburn Drive — Jan. 12
3200 block of Roxboro Road — Jan. 13
3200 block of Northside Parkway — Jan. 15
1900 block of La Dawn Lane — Jan. 15
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 15
3400 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 16
1100 block of Huff Road — Jan. 18
2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 18
1000 block of Lindbergh Road — Jan. 18
2900 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 19
Robbery
3300 block of Stratford Road — Jan. 11
2400 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 17
4000 block of Roswell Road — Jan. 19
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 19
Larceny
Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, there were 64 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 36 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, there were 48 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 40 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 14 reported incidents of auto theft between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13. There were 11 reported incidents of auto theft between Jan. 14 and 20.