Police investigating triple stabbing at Dunwoody apartment

Dunwoody Police are investigating the stabbing of three roommates at a Dunwoody apartment on Monday, Feb. 5, at about 11:30 p.m.

Three roommates living at the Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes at 2325 Dunwoody Crossing were involved in the stabbings, according to Sgt. Robert Parsons of the Dunwoody Police Department. One man was taken into custody after being tazed by officers and another was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover, Parsons said.

“The incident occurred between roommates and detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the stabbing,” Parsons said.

When officers arrived at the scene Monday night, they found the three victims outside of the apartment with stab wounds, Parsons said. The victims are identified Aaron Linzer, Hunter Boyce and Jordan Parker.

Officers confronted the suspect, Corey James Nealy, 23, inside the apartment.

“Mr. Nealy did not comply with officer’s commands and was tased after deescalation attempts were unsuccessful. Officers then took Mr. Nealy into custody without further incident,” Parsons said.

Nealy was transported to the hospital for evaluation, and was later transported to the Dekalb County Jail. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.