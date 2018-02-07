Brookhaven Police roll out inaugural Citizens on Patrol program

The Police Department and City Council recognized at its Jan. 23 meeting the inaugural members of the Brookhaven Police Department C.O.P.S. Program, or Citizens on Patrol.

Members include Shawn Perkins, Corinna Matthies, Robert E. Bean, Paul O’Connor, John Butkovich, Mike Hibbard and John Tansey.

The members are required to attend 10 weeks of training through the Citizen Police Academy and then another seven weeks of Citizens on Patrol classes. Their duties will include assisting Brookhaven police officers on such things as directing traffic and conducting health and welfare checks, according to Chief Gary Yandura.