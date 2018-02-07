Brookhaven Police roll out inaugural Citizens on Patrol program

The Police Department and City Council recognized at its Jan. 23 meeting the inaugural members of the Brookhaven Police Department C.O.P.S. Program, or Citizens on Patrol.
Members include Shawn Perkins, Corinna Matthies, Robert E. Bean, Paul O’Connor, John Butkovich, Mike Hibbard and John Tansey.
The members are required to attend 10 weeks of training through the Citizen Police Academy and then another seven weeks of Citizens on Patrol classes. Their duties will include assisting Brookhaven police officers on such things as directing traffic and conducting health and welfare checks, according to Chief Gary Yandura.
Amy
February 7, 2018 at 10:01 am
Duties will also include driving to your home and yellling at you as well as asking countless times if your pets have their rabies vaccinations.
Reader
February 7, 2018 at 2:11 pm
The citizens patrol doesn’t need to ask pet owners countless times if their pets rabies vaccination are up to date, since the the pet will naturally be wearing their rabies vaccination medal on their collar. If asked though, the owner can simply show show them the medal.
Amy
February 7, 2018 at 4:05 pm
And yet. . . {SIGH}
. . . especially if the rabies vaccination is from out of state.
Amy
February 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm
A liscensing tag is also different than a rabies tag.
You are required to liscense your pet when move, but you are NOT required to get a new rabies vaccination when you change states.
It’s also incorrect that three year vaccinations regularly administered in other states are not valid and must be updated with 1 yr vacs here in Brookhaven.