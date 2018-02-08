BeltLine to host Feb. 15 meeting on Buckhead trail

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. will host a public meeting Feb. 15 to provide updates on the segment of the Northeast Trail that would run between Ansley Mall and south Buckhead near I-85.

ABI has been in negotiations with Georgia Power to facilitate some of the work while it replaces and updates power infrastructure in that area. ABI unveiled this plan at a July 2017 public meeting.

This meeting will provide updates on the design and construction of the trail, according to the meeting announcement.

It will be held Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Rock Spring Presbyterian Church, which is located in Midtown at 1824 Piedmont Ave. N.E.

For more information, email engage@atlbeltline.org or call 404-477-3552.