Brookhaven approves Drew Valley sidewalk construction

A contract for $95,000 was awarded Jan. 23 by the Brookhaven City Council to Site Engineering for sidewalk construction on E. Drew Valley Road.

In November 2017, the council authorized and funded construction of the sidewalk on the north side of the road, from Burch Circle to E. Drew Valley Road, and bids were solicited after the needed engineering design work was completed. The scope of the project construction is of approximately 500 feet of 5-foot sidewalk with a 2-foot landscape strip where allowed. The project will use excess existing paving width to minimize impacts to adjacent property owners.