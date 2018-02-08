Sandy Springs Library renovation plan gets applause, needs bigger budget

The Sandy Springs Branch Library renovation plan drew applause from a crowd about 50 who attended a Feb. 7 community meeting. Construction could start sometime between April and July this year and would require a six- to eight-month closure. But first, Fulton County must approve a 15 percent budget increase to $3.346 million.
Built in 1973, the library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E. was last renovated 30 years ago. Joe Alcock, the lead architect for the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System’s renovations, said at the meeting, held at the library, that the branch managers have found ways to “make do” with the outdated spaces over the years.
“This is the time we’re going to take those make-do’s and turn them into should-be’s,” Alcock said.
The renovation responds to most requests made at a previous community meeting last June and is aimed at created flexible spaces that will be useful for 20 to 25 years. The plan does not include any additions to the library, but involves a total renovation of both the interior and exterior. The interior would be reconfigured to create long-desired spaces for a teen section, a friends group’s bookstore, meetings and a children’s art room. Many of those amenities drew comments of “good” and “thanks” from the audience.
The plan broadly rearranges the library’s two halves into a western “children’s wing” and an eastern “research wing” that includes adult and teen departments. Also on the to-do list: a $40,000 budget for 20 to 30 pieces of art that would be sought through an open call to local artists. The library would have a couple of gallery spaces as well for changing exhibits.
“It’s like the cherry on top of the ice cream,” said Lionell Thomas, Fulton County’s director of arts and culture, about the public art plan.
Before anything happens, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners must be asked to approve the budget increase to cover the final design.
The Sandy Springs Branch project is part of the second and last phase of a system-wide renovation and construction program dating to a 2008 voter-approved bond. The local branch’s renovation budget in that program was $2,899,686, according to Fulton County. Al Collins, the administrator of the bond program, said that needs to increase by about $446,000 to cover the new design and today’s rising construction costs. The system-wide renovation budget can be tweaked to find the money, he said.
Collins said there is no guarantee the commission will approve a budget increase, but added that he believes library officials “have a strong case … I believe that the commissioners will understand.”
The budget, the refined design and the juggling of the several remaining branch renovations have resulted in some uncertainty and delay to the Sandy Springs Branch construction schedule. The start is already a bit later and the estimated construction closure period a bit longer than officials estimated at last year’s meeting. Collins said that officials are still aiming for an April-to-October construction schedule, but Alcock indicated a construction start of May at the earliest and July at the latest.
Another factor limiting some landscaping and parking details at the moment are the city’s proposals to widen Mount Vernon Highway for a multi-use path or multi-modal lane and to reconfigure the street’s intersection with Johnson Ferry Road. Those ideas remain in the concept stage. Among the possible impacts, officials said, are the loss of parking spaces and the relocation of existing public art.
The following are some of the proposed improvements in the renovation:
Overall building upgrades
‘Children’s wing’ upgrades
A lingering concern expressed by residents at the meeting was insulating the rest of the library from noise made by children in their section. Alcock said the system is moving away from the “‘shhh’ library” tradition to more of a “Barnes & Noble” bookstore concept that embraces some conversation and the noise of children having fun. He also said the library’s wing configuration has some built-in sound reduction. However, he said the design team will look at additional sound-absorbing materials, such as acoustic ceiling panels.
‘Research wing’ upgrades