Dunwoody celebrates Georgia Arbor Day Feb. 17

The City of Dunwoody and Trees Atlanta will host a tree planting on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brook Run Park Baseball Fields, 4770 North Peachtree Road, which are under construction. The tree planting is in honor of Georgia Arbor Day.

The planting will be on the park side, near the trail. Volunteers may park at the Veterans Memorial or near the Brook Run Pavilion. Nearly 300 trees along North Peachtree Road and Barclay Drive were cut down to make room for two new baseball fields being built adjacent to Peachtree Charter Middle School, raising concerns from residents living near the new fields.

On Monday, Jan. 15, as part of the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, local volunteers teamed up with Trees Atlanta to plant more than 50 trees, including native species such as oak and maple and other trees, in between North Peachtree Road and Barclay Road, as an immediate screen for neighbors from the fields still being built.

The new trees are intended to provide an immediate buffer between the fields and neighbors before Dunwoody Senior Baseball league play begins in February. The trees in the first phase will be small, but future plans included planting more trees with the help of Trees Atlanta, possibly up to 20 feet tall.

To sign up for the tree planting, visit Trees Atlanta at event at treesatlanta.org.