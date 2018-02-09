Murphey Candler Park open field project deadline extended

The Brookhaven City Council on Jan. 23 extended the deadline for completion of the Murphey Candler Park open space field project to March 5. The original deadline was Jan. 31.

The contractors for the project, Tri-Scapes Inc., asked for the extension due to several days of bad weather and material delays, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.

The city broke ground on the open field project in September. The City Council approved funding the 1.9-acre space that will include a walking trail along the perimeter of the park. The open space will also include additional seating. Total cost for the project is $591,203. Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive. The open space field is located at the corner of West Nancy Creek Drive and Candler Lake Circle East.