Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Feb. 17

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 12-16: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes and left shoulder. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 12-17: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 14-15: Northbound between North Springs MARTA Station to north of Spalding Drive, one flex lane (right shoulder) closed. Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 16-17: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lake Forrest Drive lane closures

Feb. 12-15: Between Allen Road and Northwood Drive, alternating one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.