Brookhaven Mayor Ernst hosting Feb. 15 town hall

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host a town hall meeting Thursday, Feb. 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.

This month’s town hall meeting will focus on several construction projects underway in Brookhaven parks with a presentation by Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.

“We are making significant progress at Murphey Candler, Georgian Hills and Skyland, and we have an upcoming tree planting at Blackburn,” Ernst said in a press release. “It’s a good time to get an update on all of these projects.”

An open forum question and answer session with Ernst and other Brookhaven department managers will follow.

Mayor Ernst will host future town hall meetings on various topics on March 15, April 19 and May 17.