City Springs hires sales and marketing manager

The City Springs Performing Arts Center has hired a sales and marketing manager with experience in some of the institutions that inspired the new arts-oriented Sandy Springs civic center.

Lisa Crawford, who starts work Feb. 12, will promote concerts and other events at City Springs “through partnerships, sponsorships and cross-marketing opportunities,” according to a press release.

Crawford comes to City Springs from a seven-year stint in a similar job at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. She previously worked as a special events operations manager in Atlanta at CNN and the Woodruff Arts Center. She is an Atlanta native and a University of Georgia graduate.

Greenville is one of the cities that Sandy Springs officials visited for inspiration in creating their own downtown area. The Woodruff Arts Center — which includes the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the High Museum of Art and the Alliance Theatre — is among the institutions that Sandy Springs has courted to hold performances and exhibits at City Springs. Orchestra officials toured the facility last year.

The City Springs complex — located between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway at Roswell Road — also includes a new City Hall, retail space and housing. It is set to open in phases this year, with the housing in its opening process; the park and City Hall in the spring or summer; and the theater spaces in August and September. For more information, see citysprings.com.