Dunwoody council to consider redevelopment of former City Hall site

The Dunwoody City Council is slated to hear Feb. 12 on first read proposed plans for the redevelopment of nearly 20 acres at 41, 47, 53 Perimeter Center East, better known as the site where the former City Hall was located. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the new City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Grubb Properties is seeking to rezone the property from office institution to a Perimeter Center 2 district and is also seeking three special land use permits.

Grubb Properties is seeking to build six residential buildings ranging in height from 12 to 16 stories. In total, the buildings will contain 1,200 new residential units with a mix of 75 percent owner-occupied for-sale housing and 25 percent rental. Grubb Properties is also proposing plans to renovate the 6-story office building that housed City Hall (41 Perimeter Center East) and the 6-story office immediately to the southwest (47 Perimeter Center East) to include ground level retail.

Along the south portion of the site, closer to I-285, the developer plans to demolish the 5-story, 92,686 square-foot, office building (53 Perimeter Center East) to construct a 19-story office tower.

The city relocated to its new City Hall at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in December.