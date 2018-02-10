Students near Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square eligible for scholarship

Simon Youth Foundation, a nonprofit that runs Simon Youth Academies, special schools in other states primarily located in Simon Malls that teach students at risk of dropping out of high school, has announced the deadline to apply for Simon Youth Scholarships is Feb. 15.

To be eligible, Buckhead students must be high school seniors living near Phipps Plaza or Lenox Square and planning to enroll full-time in an accredited two or four-year college, university or technical school in 2018, according to the website.

Scholarship recipients will receive up to $1,500 toward tuition and other educational expenses, according to a press release.

Students are selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post-secondary education will also be given close consideration, the press release said.

In 2017, the Simon Youth Foundation awarded $1.6 million to 335 students nationwide, the release said.

For more information or to apply, click here.