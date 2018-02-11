Dunwoody Planning Commission to discuss DeLido Apartments, fence ordinance

The Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet Feb. 13 at at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, to discuss the proposed rezoning of the DeLido Apartments as well as potential changes to the city’s fence and wall ordinance.

The owner of the DeLido Apartments is seeking a rezoning from the city as part of a proposed redevelopment of the property that would make way for adding 20 units to the complex.

Currently, there are 12 two-story apartment buildings with a total of 102 residential units, including 20 four-bedroom units. The owner is proposing eliminating the four-bedroom units and replacing them with reconfigured one- and two-bedroom units. None of the buildings would be demolished as part of the renovations.

City staff is also asking for a change to the fence and wall ordinance.

The Zoning Board of Appeals has heard a spate of cases involving the height of fences in side street yards on corner lots. As the code currently reads, side street yards are treated the same as front yards,” according to a city memo.

“Thus, a fence may not exceed 4-feet in height; this is not conducive to provide the privacy afforded to the backyard of a standard residential lot, which may have an 8-foot fence by right. The ZBA has approved almost all requests of this nature, and has requested a code amendment to allow such height increases be granted administratively. As such, this amendment allows the Community Development Director to approve fences up to 6-feet in height in the side street yard through the Administrative Permit process,” the memo states.