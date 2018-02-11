Heritage Sandy Springs’ Jewish community exhibit wins award

Heritage Sandy Springs’ touring exhibit about the Jewish community’s role in the city’s life and history has won a first-place award from the Georgia Association of Museums and Galleries.

“L’Chaim Sandy Springs” won the award in the “Special Projects Category 2” class, held Jan. 17-19 in Rome, Ga., according to a press release.

The exhibit’s title refers to a common celebratory toast that means “To life!” in Hebrew. The exhibit consists of images and comments from local leaders and community members arranged in a timeline.

“’L’Chaim Sandy Springs’ represents an amazing collaboration between Heritage Sandy Springs staff, board members, volunteers and many others who helped us highlight our Jewish community’s growth and impact on the civic richness of Sandy Springs,” said Heritage Executive Director Carol Thompson in a press release. “…We are extremely proud to receive this award from the Georgia Association of Museums and Galleries on behalf of the hundreds of individuals who shared photographs, stories, information and artifacts, and especially to the dedicated team of volunteers who spent countless hours putting all the pieces together.”

Heritage operates various facility around Heritage Green, a historic park containing the city’s namesake spring, bordered by Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs Circle and Sandy Springs Place. Its Williams-Payne House and Museum is currently closed for minor renovations while “L’Chaim Sandy Springs” continues to tour through 2021. For more information, see heritagesandysprings.org.