100 trees to be planted at Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park

One hundred trees are set to be planted at Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven on Saturday, Feb. 17, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The trees are being donated to the park’s conservancy through the annual WABE donor drive and Trees Atlanta. Murphey Candler Park was selected as an ideal location to expand metro Atlanta’s forest footprint, according to Steve Peters, a volunteer coordinator for the Murphey Candler Park Conservancy.

The trees will be planted in the northern-most area of the park. The day’s volunteer work will involve five primary duties: prep, plant, mulch, water and wrap-up. Volunteers will meet at the northern-most part of the park along the trail and bridges going over North Fork Nancy Creek, between Longbranch Court and Brawley Circle.

The city of Brookhaven and Murphey Candler Park Conservancy will be providing tools, gloves and refreshments. For more information and to sign up to volunteer, email Steve Peters at stevebp@bellsouth.net.