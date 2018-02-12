Dunwoody to host annual electronics recycling event
The city of Dunwoody is hosting its annual electronics recycling event on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mount Vernon Road.
The event is for Dunwoody residents only and pre-registration is required by Feb. 23. To register, visit the Electronics Recycling Event Registration page.
Items accepted at no charge
- Computers
- Computer accessories
- CRT monitors
- CRT televisions
- Console/plasma/projection TVs
- Printers
- Fax machines
- Circuit boards
- Copiers
- Phones/cell phones
- Stereos/VCR/CD-players
- Networking equipment
- Small household appliances
Items not accepted
- Liquids of any kind
- Air conditioners
- Smoke detectors
- Mercury-containing devices
- Light bulbs
- Freon-containing devices
- Bare lead glass tubes
- Household large appliances
- Florescent tubes
- Loose Batteries
- Wood Speakers
There will not be any paper shredding at this event.