Dyana Bagby Posted by on February 12, 2018.

Dunwoody to host annual electronics recycling event

The city of Dunwoody is hosting its annual electronics recycling event on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mount Vernon Road.

The event is for Dunwoody residents only and pre-registration is required by Feb. 23. To register, visit the Electronics Recycling Event Registration page.

Items accepted at no charge

  • Computers
  • Computer accessories
  • CRT monitors
  • CRT televisions
  • Console/plasma/projection TVs
  • Printers
  • Fax machines
  • Circuit boards
  • Copiers
  • Phones/cell phones
  • Stereos/VCR/CD-players
  • Networking equipment
  • Small household appliances

Items not accepted

  • Liquids of any kind
  • Air conditioners
  • Smoke detectors
  • Mercury-containing devices
  • Light bulbs
  • Freon-containing devices
  • Bare lead glass tubes
  • Household large appliances
  • Florescent tubes
  • Loose Batteries
  • Wood Speakers

There will not be any paper shredding at this event.

