Dunwoody to host annual electronics recycling event

The city of Dunwoody is hosting its annual electronics recycling event on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mount Vernon Road.

The event is for Dunwoody residents only and pre-registration is required by Feb. 23. To register, visit the Electronics Recycling Event Registration page.

Items accepted at no charge Computers

Computer accessories

CRT monitors

CRT televisions

Console/plasma/projection TVs

Printers

Fax machines

Circuit boards

Copiers

Phones/cell phones

Stereos/VCR/CD-players

Networking equipment

Small household appliances Items not accepted Liquids of any kind

Air conditioners

Smoke detectors

Mercury-containing devices

Light bulbs

Freon-containing devices

Bare lead glass tubes

Household large appliances

Florescent tubes

Loose Batteries

Wood Speakers There will not be any paper shredding at this event.