Fulton urges residents to register to vote

The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections is encouraging residents to register to vote and verify their information ahead of the primary election in May and the general election in November, which will include the election of a new governor.

The voter registration deadline for the May 22 primary election is April 24. The deadline for the Nov. 6 general election is Oct. 9, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Fulton County residents can register to vote online, by mail, at their city hall, the Georgia Department of Driver Services, any Atlanta-Fulton County Library Branch or one of the three Registration and Elections offices, a press release said. The Fulton County North Service Center is located in Sandy Springs at 7741 Roswell Road.

The county urged registered voters to verify that their address information is up-to-date, especially if they have recently had an address or name change, it said in the release. Voter information can be checked on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

All Georgia General Assembly and U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for election.