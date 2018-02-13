Atlanta announces fire chief’s retirement

The city of Atlanta has announced the retirement of Fire Rescue Chief Joel Baker, who will officially retire Feb. 15.

Baker served in the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department for more than 30 years, according to his statement in a press release.

“I would like to thank former Mayor Kasim Reed and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for allowing me to serve the wonderful citizens of Atlanta and the brave women and men of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department,” he said in the release.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms thanked Baker for his service in a statement.

“I want to thank Chief Joel Baker for his commitment and tireless service to the City of Atlanta and the men and women of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department,” Mayor Bottoms said. “Chief Baker has served the department with honor and distinction, and I wish him the best in his retirement.”

While serving as chief, Baker led the development and management of the Atlanta Emergency Preparedness Institute and Citizens Fire Academy, according to the release.

First Deputy Chief Randall Slaughter will serve as interim fire chief.

“My pledge is to always do my very best to represent the department and city well, and to ultimately ensure that citizens and visitors continue to enjoy the outstanding level of service that they have come to expect from the department and its firefighters,” Slaughter said in the release.