Dunwoody City Council retreat set for Feb. 15

The Dunwoody City Council will meet Thursday, Feb. 15, for its annual planning retreat to discuss issues members want to address during in 2018.

The meeting will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Lost Corner Preserve Cottage, 7300 Brandon Mill Road, in Sandy Springs. The meeting is open to the public.

No specific agenda has been posted to the city’s website.

One topic likely to come up is the idea of revenue bonds being used to pay for trails and parks in Perimeter Center. The city raised its hotel/motel tax this year to create a revenue stream for such projects in the area with scant green space. Hotel managers agreed to the tax hike because they say their customers want such amenities, such as a trail to jog on, when visiting.