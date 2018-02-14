Atlanta BeltLine Partnership announces new board members

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership announced Feb. 14 it has added five new members to its Board of Directors, including two members who work in Buckhead and are involved in local organizations.

Elizabeth Chandler, the vice president and general counsel at Rollins, Inc., a pest control company that operates its corporate headquarters in Buckhead on Piedmont Road near I-85, has been added to the board. Chandler has also served on the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation board and has participated on the finance committee at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Buckhead, according to the press release.

She has previously served in BeltLine leadership as the chair of the board of Atlanta Beltline Inc., the release said.

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership is the private, independent nonprofit created to raise private money and grow community support for BeltLine, which is being built and operated by Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

C. Austin Stephens, the managing director and a private wealth advisor at Merrill Lynch, will also serve on the board. He works at the investments group’s Buckhead office at 3455 Peachtree Road near Phipps Plaza, according to the company’s website.

He serves on the Board of Trustees of Buckead’s Westminster Schools and on the PATH Foundation board, according to the release.

The other members added to the board are Tharon Johnson, the founder and CEO of Paramount Consulting Group, LLC; JaKathryn Ross, the senior director of community affairs at Georgia-Pacific; and Michael B. Russell, the CEO of H.J. Russell & Company, the release said.

“The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership is excited to welcome five new distinguished business and community leaders to its Board of Directors,” ABP Executive Director Rob Brawner said in the release. “These new members provide leadership and strengthen relationships with key partners that will help us continue to support the Atlanta BeltLine through our fundraising, programming and advocacy.”