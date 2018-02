DeKalb announces Presidents Day holiday trash collection schedule

In observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 19, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will run one day late through Friday.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, Central and North Transfer Stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, and will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 20, during normal operating hours.