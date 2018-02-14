DeKalb Entertainment Commission, ChooseATL open music competition; winner to perform at SXSW

Aspiring, amateur musicians hoping to play at the music festival SXSW are invited to participate in “ChooseATL Tracklanta,” a competition from the DeKalb Entertainment Commission and ChooseATL open to musical talent from any genre.

The competition is now open and concludes at midnight on Friday, Feb. 23. The winner will perform at the ChooseATL House at SXSW on Monday, March 12, in Austin, Texas.

Submissions for the competition will be accepted via SoundCloud beginning through midnight on Friday, Feb. 23. There is no entry fee, but entrants must be an amateur, unsigned musician(s) not associated with a label or distribution company. All applicants must also be residents of the metro-Atlanta area.

The winner of the competition will also receive rehearsal time at Atlanta’s Stage Audio Production in preparation for SXSW, and a recording session with Grammy Award-winning, Atlanta-based music/audio engineer Bill Zimmerman at Callanwolde Fine Art Center‘s new recording and mixing studio at the Rick Baker School of Music and Music Recording. Zimmerman works as a freelance engineer and assistant to Phil Tan, where he has assisted on recent projects for Fifth Harmony, Coldplay, Zara Larsson among others.

One winner will be selected through a review process led by record executive, songwriter and record producer Kawan “KP” Prather and his team. Prather, who is currently Head of Music at i am OTHER (Pharrell Williams’ record label), will also provide an A&R evaluation of the winner’s performance.

Guidelines:

Full entry details available on ChooseATL site here.

All applicants must be 21 or older.

All applicants must reside in the metro-Atlanta area.

Submit original music via SoundCloud by Feb. 23

If contestants do not have a SoundCloud account, one will need to be created free in order to enter: https://soundcloud.com

One winner will be announced by Thursday, March 1.

