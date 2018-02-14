New members named to Sandy Springs zoning boards

The Sandy Springs Planning Commission and Board of Appeals have lineup changes, with each receiving a new member.

On the Planning Commission, Elizabeth Kelly has replaced Susan Maziar. On the Board of Appeals, Bill Thackston has replaced Ken Moller, and member Colin Lichtenstein was appointed to his second term. All terms are four years.

The appointments were recommended by Mayor Rusty Paul and approved by the City Council on Feb. 6.

The Planning Commission is an advisory board that reviews a wide variety of zoning and building design matters. Kelly is president of the Sandy Springs Society, a prominent local charitable organization, and Paul said he believes she will be an advocate for neighborhood preservation.

Maziar had served on the commission since it was formed in 2006. “This one was a challenge for me,” Paul said of her leaving the commission, adding she had done an “amazing job” but that he believes membership changes are healthy.

The Board of Appeals is a “quasi-legal” board that reviews requests for certain variances from the zoning code. Thackston is retiring from his career as a lawyer and was “very active” in the city’s formation, Paul said.