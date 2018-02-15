Registration open for Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Fest 5K/1K

Registration is now open for the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival 5K/1K, taking place Sunday, March 25, at 7:30 a.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

This year’s 5K, which is a USATF certified for 2018 Peachtree Road Race qualifying and a fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will take runners through Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park. Oglethorpe University is the presenting sponsor for this race.

“What better way to earn your race T-shirt and do some good for children’s health,” said Brookhaven District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones in a press release. “I encourage everyone–seasoned runners, beginners and walkers–to come out and enjoy the course that runs through our beautiful park.”

Participants can register online until March 22 here: http://www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8563

PRICING

Early bird pricing until March 17: $25 / Children (16 & under): $20

Regular pricing until March 22: $30 / Children (16 & under): $25

Onsite registration: $30 / Children (16 & under): $25 (no T-shirt guarantee for onsite registration)

RACE SCHEDULE

March 22: Online registration closes

March 23: Packet pickup at Big Peach Running Co., Town Brookhaven

MARCH 25 RACE DAY

6:30 a.m.: Race day registration and packet pickup opens

7:15 a.m.: Race day registration and packet pickup closes

7:30 a.m.: 5K race start

8:15 a.m.: 1K walk start

The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom festival is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. This year, the festival will feature an all-star music line-up, an arts festival, premiere a food court sitting area providing guests with a 360-degree view of the stage, Kidz Zone and dog show area. The car show will be returning on Saturday, March 24.

For more information, visit www.brookcherryfest.org, Facebook at @BrookhavenBlossomFest2018 and Twitter at @BrookCherryFest.