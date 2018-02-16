Dunwoody Police arrest brothers suspected in series of burglaries

Dunwoody Police arrested two suspects they say are responsible for a local Starbucks burglary and possibly for 37 other metro Atlanta commercial burglaries.

Quadir T. Johnson, 28, and his brother, Jahmsid N. Johnson, 25, are charged in the Feb. 6 burglary of the Starbucks at 4441 Ashford-Dunwoody Road and also face multiple felony offenses as suspects in other commercial burglaries, according to Sgt. Robert Parsons of the Dunwoody Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the Starbucks at nearly 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 by an alarm company after being told two suspects were seen crawling on the store’s floor near its safe, Parsons said in a press release.

“The first Dunwoody Police officer arrived within two minutes and heard individuals running through the woods toward a nearby hotel,” Parsons said. “Other officers responded to the area of the hotel and observed the two male suspects after they exited the woods. Both suspects ran away upon sight of officers.”

Dunwoody Police Officers, with the assistance of a K-9 unit from the Doraville Police Department, were able to take one of the suspects, Quadir T. Johnson, into custody. The second suspect was not initially captured, Parsons said.

“Dunwoody Police detectives began working to identify the second suspect and quickly realized that the two men were possibly responsible for 37 other commercial burglaries in the metro Atlanta area,” he said. “Working with investigators from the Gwinnett and DeKalb County Police departments, detectives were able to identify the second suspect as Jahmsid N. Johnson, Quadir Johnson’s brother.”

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Dunwoody Police detectives and officers from the DeKalb County Police Department located Jahmsid Johnson at an apartment in Decatur and placed him into custody, Parsons said.