Sandy Springs Middle student charged with threatening school

A Sandy Springs Charter Middle School student was arrested Feb. 16 and accused of threatening students at that school and Centennial High School in Roswell, police said.

Sandy Springs Police charged the 12-year-old student early Feb. 16 with terroristic threats, Sgt. Sam Worsham, a Sandy Springs Police public information officer, said in a written statement.

The student posted threats on social media, according to police.

“With the assistance of vigilant reporting parties, and the Fulton County Schools Police Department, the juvenile was identified and located at their residence,” he said in the statement.

The investigation is ongoing, Worsham said.