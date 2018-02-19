Brookhaven to change permit times following zoning, construction moratorium

The city of Brookhaven is set to start earlier permit window times for land disturbance permits, building permits, tree permits, trade permits and interior renovation permits on Feb. 28 following a 35-day moratorium on zoning and construction permits.

Beginning Feb. 28, the window for these specific permits will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Other applications for non-construction activities, such as business and alcohol permits or zoning applications, will continue to be accepted during normal operating hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have heard from our developers who said they want to get an early start on their work day, so we are accommodating their request,” said Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin in a press release. “We want to be as business-friendly as possible.”

The city will be providing coffee, juice and doughnuts on Feb. 28 as part of the new service time.

The Brookhaven City Council voted to approve the zoning and construction moratorium at its Jan. 23 meeting. The moratorium was needed because when the city incorporated five years and approved the DeKalb County zoning code, the zoning code did not carry over conditions and variances, according to City Attorney Chris Balch.

The gap in the zoning code was discovered as the city prepares to go to trial as a defendant later this month in a what is known as the Connolly lawsuit, Balch explained. The amended zoning ordinance will now go to the full City Council Feb. 27 when the ordinance is expected to be approved, the technical flaws fixed and the moratorium is expected to be lifted.