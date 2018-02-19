Buckhead man shot and killed by food delivery driver, police say

A food delivery driver shot and killed a man in the Peachtree Heights West neighborhood at 2870 Pharr Court South late Feb. 17, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Robert Bivines turned himself in to police custody on Feb. 19 after an arrest warrant for felony murder was issued for him earlier that day, police said. He will be transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Police believe Bivines, who they said is an Uber Eats driver, shot Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old man, after a disagreement around 11:30 p.m. He was shot multiple times and died at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

“The victim went down to meet the driver, received his order and began walking away from the vehicle. As the victim was walking away, it appears words may have been exchanged between he and the delivery driver,” police said in a written statement.

The driver then fled the scene in a white Volkswagen.