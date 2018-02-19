Design contract awarded for road improvements at Dunwoody’s new Austin Elementary

The Dunwoody City Council approved Feb. 12 a $100,000 contract with Wolverton & Associates to design transportation improvements for Roberts Drive in preparation for the new location of Austin Elementary School slated to open in 2019.

The traffic study submitted as part of the permitting for the new location of Austin Elementary School recommended a new traffic signal at the school’s public entrance coinciding with the existing Dunwoody Nature Center driveway, Public Works Director Michael Smith explained in a memo to the City Council. A right turn lane and left turn lane into the new entrance were also recommended based on the traffic expected to be generated by the school. The project also includes completing the sidewalk on the west side of Roberts Drive between Dunwoody Knoll and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

“The project is currently unfunded but the city needs to begin design so that the work can be completed prior to the school opening in August 2019,” Smith stated.

An $80,000 surplus in the Public Works’ 2017 professional services budget will be used to finance the design project with the additional $20,000 coming from the department’s 2018 professional services budget, he said.