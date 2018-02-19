Fulton Schools to hold Feb. 27 meeting on North Springs High renovation

Fulton County Schools will hold a community meeting on Feb. 27 on the controversial North Springs Charter High School renovation.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at North Springs Charter High School. CDH Partners, the project’s architect, and Wonder, by Design, a “visioning firm”, will lead an interactive meeting that will collect information for setting the future direction of the campus, a press release said.

North Springs, at 7447 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, is the focus of a community campaign to rebuild the entire school led by the group Citizens for a New North Springs. The school is instead slated to get a $19 million renovation.

The previous community meeting intended to get input on the renovation was stalled by calls for a new school.

The district said in the release that the renovation is planned to include new or renovated instructional areas such as new science labs and a renovated auditorium. The renovations would also include upgraded fire alarms, improved parking, new tennis courts and a replacement running track surface, among other improvements.