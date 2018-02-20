Brookhaven Municipal Court solicitors are hired

Gregory Schwarz and Steven Chen are the new solicitors for Brookhaven Municipal Court, the city has announced.

Both Schwarz and Chen have served as Assistant District Attorneys with DeKalb County, and have assisted nearby municipalities as fill-in city solicitors.

Schwarz and Chen were hired following a request for proposals process. They will be paid $500 per session, not to exceed $4,000 per month, according to city officials. Brookhaven Municipal Court hears cases twice a week pertaining to violations of traffic laws, local ordinances and some state misdemeanors. The court is located at 2665 Buford Highway along with the Brookhaven Police Department.

Schwarz graduated from the University of Georgia Law School in 1993, and while in law school completed various internships including stints with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Georgia and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Upon graduation, he joined the Clarke County District Attorney’s Office as lead trial attorney. In 2006, Schwarz joined the criminal defense firm of Ross and Pines, and later started his own firm of Schwarz Law Firm, LLC.

Chen graduated from Georgia State University College of Law in 1998. While in school he completed an internship with the District Council of the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Following graduation, Chen joined the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office as an Assistant District Attorney. He later started his private practice, the Chen Law Firm, LLC.