Sandy Springs Police find body in river, end search

The body of an unidentified man was found in the Chattachoochee River Feb. 20 by Sandy Springs officials who had been searching for a missing man. “Foul play is not suspected,” according to a Sandy Springs Police Department press release.

Police and Fire Rescue officials had been searching the area of Morgan Falls Dam off Morgan Falls Road since Feb. 14 for Larry Cavanaugh, 78, who had been reported missing Feb. 11. While the body remains unidentified for now, the search for Cavanaugh has been terminated, according to Sandy Springs Police Capt. Forrest Bohannon.

Officials found the body around 9:30 a.m. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death and identify the body, police said.