Sidewalk improvements coming to Dunwoody’s Womack Road

Georgia Development Partners was awarded a $265,000 contract at the Dunwoody City Council’s Feb. 12 meeting to begin construction of a sidewalk improvements project on Womack Road between Tilly Mill Road and the existing sidewalk at Berman Commons.

The purpose of this project is to fill a quarter-mile gap in the existing sidewalk at Womack Road and Tilly Mill Road, according to Public Works Director Michael Smith.

Prior to starting construction, Public Works staff is working to obtain two temporary easements for slopes and 150 square feet of right-of-way at Tilly Mill Road and Womack Road.

“Construction is scheduled to begin as soon as these easements are obtained so that curb and drainage can be installed prior to paving Womack Road this summer,” Smith stated in a memo to the City Council.