The city of Dunwoody will pay Lose & Associates $324,000 for design services for the recently approved Brook Run Park improvements.

The first phase of the Brook Run Park master plan includes improvements to the area known as the Great Lawn to include a performance stage and pavilion; a picnic and parking area; two multiuse fields at the back of the park that will include an overlook plaza, restroom and additional parking; a new vehicular entrance at Barclay Drive; a new open play field; and a disc golf course.

Assistant City Manager Jessica Guinn told the City Council at its Feb. 12 meeting that she is hopeful construction can begin by early summer.

Preliminary estimates for the Brook Run Park projects included $2.5 million for the new multiuse fields and its amenities and $1.3 million for the Great Lawn improvements. Guinn told the council members newer construction costs should be available by May.