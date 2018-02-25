More musical acts have been added to the schedule for the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival on March 24 and 25 at Blackburn Park.

The rock bands Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones and Transviolet now join previously announced country musicians Keith Anderson and Craig Morgan, with more musical acts to be added, officials say.

Hannah Wicklund is a guitarist and singer/songwriter whose band will perform March 24. Transviolet is a Los Angeles-based quartet that has appeared on the TV shows “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and the “Today Show,” and has played at such festivals as South by Southwest.

The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom festival will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. Admission is free to the festival. For more information, see brookcherryfest.org.