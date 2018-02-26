The body recently found in a Dunwoody retention pond behind a home on Kingsland Drive has been identified as Mark Nucera, 37, according to police.

Nucera was found dead in the pond behind the home at 2397 Kingsland Drive on Saturday, Feb. 10. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify him through dental records, according to Sgt. Robert Parsons of the Dunwoody Police Department.

Nucera was reported missing to Dunwoody Police on Dec. 14.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify the cause and manner of death, however foul play is not suspected, according to Parsons.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925.